Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 290.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.80.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $137.00 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

