Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 98 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,714,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $209.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.10. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

