Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,319 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 53,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 10,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

