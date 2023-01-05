Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265,598 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $87.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $108.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

