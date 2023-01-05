Capital Investment Counsel Inc Buys 5,500 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period.

TQQQ opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

