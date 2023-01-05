Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Flex were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,214,000 after acquiring an additional 611,858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after buying an additional 1,831,251 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Flex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,996,000 after purchasing an additional 162,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,035,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 176,865 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Insider Transactions at Flex

Flex Stock Performance

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $74,992.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,400.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,444.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,074. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Featured Articles

