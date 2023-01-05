Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 100 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

REGN stock opened at $726.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $739.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $677.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,252 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

