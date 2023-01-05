Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

