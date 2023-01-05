Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares were down 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 18,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,252,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SAVA shares. Univest Sec decreased their target price on Cassava Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
