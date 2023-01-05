Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 145,573 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 194,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

