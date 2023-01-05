CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 159.50 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 158.28 ($1.91), with a volume of 878920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156 ($1.88).

Specifically, insider Max Royde purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £16,660 ($20,072.29). Insiders bought 882,637 shares of company stock valued at $117,558,128 in the last quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price objective on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £440.21 million and a P/E ratio of 5,083.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 134.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

