Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

LNG stock opened at $144.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

