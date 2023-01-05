Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Trading 5.8% Higher

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 54,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,402,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 73.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -32.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 99,742 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,346,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

