Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,475 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 4.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

