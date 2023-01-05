Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lessened by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,925 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $46.96 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

