Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Raised by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $40.65 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

