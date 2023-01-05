Clarius Group LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 99.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 994,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after buying an additional 496,851 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Alliant Energy by 583.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 516,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 441,353 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 431.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 423,754 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 368,674 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.79 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

