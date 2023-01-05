CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $166.58

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $166.58 and last traded at $166.68, with a volume of 26098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.16.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.81.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

