CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Short Interest Update

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 5,210,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.38.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 409.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.