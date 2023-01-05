Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 546.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,142.1% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $29.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

