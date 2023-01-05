Coin98 Reaches Market Capitalization of $35.54 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000973 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $35.54 million and approximately $14.20 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $259.39 or 0.01541622 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008381 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00019378 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00035301 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.69 or 0.01775207 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

