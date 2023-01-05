Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 36,989 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

