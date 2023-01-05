Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Stake Trimmed by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of CHCT opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a market cap of $937.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $47.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

