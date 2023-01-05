Comstock Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,405 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 107% compared to the average daily volume of 4,054 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $13.17 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

