Connable Office Inc. Acquires 2,797 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 35,598 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 171,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 49,348 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.11.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

