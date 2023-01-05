Connable Office Inc. Acquires New Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,789,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 239,083 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 916,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,895 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -199.97%.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.