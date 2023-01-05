Connable Office Inc. Acquires New Position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,789,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 239,083 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 916,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,895 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King upped their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.
Krispy Kreme Trading Up 1.9 %
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is -199.97%.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
