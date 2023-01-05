Connable Office Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,137 shares of company stock worth $2,176,516. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

Shares of ENSG opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.13%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Recommended Stories

