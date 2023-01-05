Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 4.6 %

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:STAG opened at $33.83 on Thursday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.