Connable Office Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 81.9% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 25.2% in the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 23.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 161,863 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,649,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $367.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $294.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

