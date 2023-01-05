Connable Office Inc. Has $218,000 Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Connable Office Inc. cut its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sabre by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Sabre by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sabre by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Trading Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ SABR opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $663.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

