Connable Office Inc. Has $304,000 Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $27,540,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 5,238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Stock Up 4.9 %

ENTG stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.89. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $141.82.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $132.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

