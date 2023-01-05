Connable Office Inc. Has $322,000 Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 107.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.3% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.