Connable Office Inc. Invests $260,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $134.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.76. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $182.57.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

