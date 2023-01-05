Connable Office Inc. Purchases 836 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,609,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 140,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $131,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $397,285 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

NYSE HMN opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

