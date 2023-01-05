Connable Office Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ryder System by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,161 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,758 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryder System Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on R. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $97.26.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading

