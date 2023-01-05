Connable Office Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 155.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,901,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,807,000 after buying an additional 1,156,923 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 38,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 129,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

OFC opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

