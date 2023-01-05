Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,102 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Myriad Genetics by 147.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $28.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

