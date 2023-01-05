Connable Office Inc. Sells 932 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CL King lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWW opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $910.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

