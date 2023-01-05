ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,853 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 64,092 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Shares of COP opened at $113.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

