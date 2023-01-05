Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Raised by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after buying an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after buying an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after buying an additional 408,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.76. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.