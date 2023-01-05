Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,727 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.
AKAM opened at $85.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25.
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
