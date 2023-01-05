Cornerstone Advisory LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,168 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $27.68 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

