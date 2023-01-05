Cornerstone Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $223,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 297,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 103,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

NYSE SPG opened at $121.16 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $165.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.88 and a 200-day moving average of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.