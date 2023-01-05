Cornerstone Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in F.N.B. by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F.N.B. news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.67 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

F.N.B. Profile

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.