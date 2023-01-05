Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $916,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 547,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Zeta Global Stock Up 2.5 %

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $1,420,086.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $1,420,086.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 129,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $1,197,152.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,436,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,546,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,741. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.