Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 696 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after purchasing an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,049,000 after purchasing an additional 73,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $847,508,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

