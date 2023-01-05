Cornerstone Advisory LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.38.
Shares of STZ opened at $231.16 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.70, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.
