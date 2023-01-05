Coty (NYSE:COTY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COTY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 8.9% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coty by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

