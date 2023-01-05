Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,800 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 388,900 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 1.1 %

Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.24%.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.50 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $1,368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 790.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 52,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

See Also

