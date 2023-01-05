Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after acquiring an additional 249,765 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,472,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

NYSE TRV opened at $187.23 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $191.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

